MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
2d

A follow-up project might be to contrast the self-obsession of dictators with the perspective of their underlyings. I read the memoir of Rudolph Hoss, commandant of Auschwitz - if Hitler was self-obssessed in his writing, Hoss was self-decieved, never taking full responsibility for the atrocities, while also obsessing over the details of how those atrocities were committed.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
P. Morse's avatar
P. Morse
2d

It's easy to dismiss Hitler as not being a deep thinker, but that is a fallacy. Someone does not maneuver his way into power for decades and guide the entire country of Germany into suicide on guile alone.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture