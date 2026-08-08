MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Thaddeus Wert's avatar
Thaddeus Wert
7h

As always, a thought-provoking review, Joel. I think we're dealing with something more than changing reading habits. Based on my own experience, I believe being online a lot "rewires" my brain, so that it takes a real effort to be able to immerse myself in a book for an extended period of time. I don't know if many people will be willing to make that effort in the future.

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
9h

The nature of who was encouraging and endorsing writing also changed between their lifetimes. Machiavelli wrote "The Prince" as a commission, whereas Montaigne wrote his essays on his own time and at his own pleasure.

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