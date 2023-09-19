Bookish Diversions: Down the Memory Hole?
Not if We Can Help It: Tom Wolfe, Orwell’s Forgotten Wives, Jorge Luis Borges, Digital Preservation, More
¶ A man in full. “You feel there’s certainly an emptiness in your own life because he filled so much of it with his wisdom and his writing,” said writer Gay Talese, reminiscing about his friend, the journalist and novelist Tom Wolfe. “I don’t want to be disrespectful of the departed, nobody does, but a lot of writers you don’t miss.” For Talese, Wolfe, …