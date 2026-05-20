MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Ishmael's avatar
Ishmael
15h

Excellent summary. I would point out one more pairing. The title speaks of two cities — London and Paris — and the novel provides an obvious contrast about life in the two cities. In one, juries decide; in the other, mobs do. Very reassuring for his English readers. I hear you on David Copperfield, but give Our Mutual Friend a try in 2027,

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Jan in NW FL's avatar
Jan in NW FL
15h

OK. I just finished the Brothers K…loved it. Will go back to Tale of Two Cities….read as “required” years ago. Amazing what 76 years of life does to my perspective on the classics!!!

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