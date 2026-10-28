MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Parker Settecase's avatar
Parker Settecase
19h

Fantastic piece. I've been so intrigued by the changes at B&N. I like Daunt at the helm. All of the ones I visit have moved into smaller buildings and they each have different vibes. I drive an extra 20 min to hit the one I like most now.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
Ashis Basu's avatar
Ashis Basu
13h

Great piece Joel. I had the pleasure of meeting and listening to James Daunt at the Toronto International Festival of Authors. He is indeed an amazing person.

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