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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
4h

Strange premises and characters seem to be one of the major ID points of Southern American literature...

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5 replies by Joel J Miller and others
Ricky Lee Grove's avatar
Ricky Lee Grove
2h

I'm so glad you chose this novel to write about. Willeford has been a favorite author of mine for many years. His autobiography is quite entertaining as well. (Something About a Soldier.) His early paperback novels are quite collectible.

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