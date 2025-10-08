MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Holly A.J.
1d

I noticed kindness. I grew up under the influence of modern day pharisees in a fundamentalist environment. The homeschooling program my family was enrolled in used the Sermon on the Mount to teach submission to ultra-conservatism - words that should teach freedom were twisted into shackles. As an adult, I retained my faith while walking away from that fundamentalism and conservatism, but the Gospels are still sometimes hard to read without the old filter.

Reading the Gospels at high speed helped to bypass the tortuous parsing of every phrase that was ingrained from my youth and see the wider arch of mercy and grace. As Jesus said, "The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to preach the good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set free the oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord's favour." (Luke 4:18-19).

Robert C Culwell
1d

Thanx Joel.

Jesus, help me find my place....😌❤️‍🩹🎶

Lord, have mercy and

....READ YOUR BIBLE! 📖

