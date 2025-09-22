MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Jerry Foote
The blessing of Jesus' contemporaries seeing and hearing what many people in the past had longed to see and hear might seem to indicate that those past righteous people got cheated. Maybe we in our day of fewer miracles and second-hand teaching are also left with unmet desires. But It seems that Jesus places importance on the choice, available to all, to want deeply what only he can do. (Matthew 13:16-17)

Holly A.J.
On parables, since the reading has not yet reached Luke 16, you haven't included the most mysterious of Jesus' parables, the Parable of the Unrighteous Steward (16.1-8). I have read many explanations of that parable, and none seem to quite fit either the parable or the very oblique explanation by Jesus that follows (16.9-13). But the parable still has a catchphrase that has entered the English language, "the children of this world are in their generation wiser than the children of light".

I've always enjoyed Luke's Gospel narrative, because you can see how his physician's mind, with its scientific discipline for gathering evidence, has approached Jesus' story. Much of his material repeats Matthew's and Mark's accounts, but with subtle tweaks - I get the sense that Luke has spoken to Mary herself, as well as the other women who ministered to Jesus, in the way he includes slight details that Matthew and Mark passed over.

