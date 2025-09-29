MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teri Hyrkas's avatar
Teri Hyrkas
2d

Thanks for initiating this reading experience, and for sharing your very astute editorial perspective, Joel. A thoroughly enjoyable and enlightening read. I think I like Luke's telling of the gospel best. He seems so interested in people and obviously considered women's lives important which is pretty remarkable for the cultural and historical setting of the text.

BTW, a friend of mine refers to Jesus' overturning of the tables in the Temple as his "temple tantrum."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jerry Foote's avatar
Jerry Foote
2d

My ability to read on schedule was interrupted by eye surgery on Sept. 23. I had got a few chapters ahead, but will have to finish when things get clearer again. After seeing Joel's cartoon about Jesus teaching in 'parabolas,' I started looking for other conic sections. Jesus also spoke in 'hyperbolas' (You strain out a gnat and swallow a camel). I believe Jesus' defense of Mary's anointing in John 12 includes an 'elliptical' sentence. But seriously, today's readers might grasp the figures of speech more easily than Jesus' contemporaries, who seemed stuck on the literalness of the parables.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture