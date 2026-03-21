MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Stiles's avatar
Wayne Stiles
13h

Joel, as one of those low-level authors, this post reminds me (along with all school teachers and pastors) why we do what we do. It ain't for the bucks; it's for the impact. Thanks for a peek at how the sausage is made.

By the way, have you read "The Gambler Wife"-- the book about how Anna and Dostoevsky met and how she saved his literary legacy and helped him with the gambling issue? It's a nice read.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
Larry Stone's avatar
Larry Stone
7h

When I was a book publisher, an author who had done very well with several books published by Rutledge Hill Press wanted his next book to be a title that I thought had very little potential and only for a short term. It was not worth the $50,000 advance he wanted. Thomas Nelson was interested. I explained that for Nelson part of that $50,000 was for the few books it would sell and part was for the ability to say, "We now publish this author." He signed with Nelson; he got his $50,000; he came back to Rutledge Hill Press with his next idea. The gamble is sometimes worrisome.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture