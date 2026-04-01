MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Greg Williams's avatar
Greg Williams
4d

Thank you, sir. This was a delightful read. It's odd how sometimes I can enjoy someone else's dissertation on Lewis more than I enjoy reading Lewis himself. Probably has something to do with the time of day and amount of coffee I've had.

In response to your invitation for future materials that might help us through the root of problems today, I would go to the medieval resource of "Imitation of Christ" by Thomas à Kempis. It's just amazing to me how a monk living in a monastery in the 1420s could write something that is so relevant to life in our culture today.

FWIW: The best translation I have found is the one by William C. Creasy.

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Thaddeus Wert's avatar
Thaddeus Wert
4d

The first book that comes to mind is The Meditations of Marcus Aurelius.

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