Books are extraordinary tools with a fabulous range of uses. We can, for instance, use them to think and feel. We might reach for a novel and discover that it helps us process some emotional difficulty, that it serves as a form of catharsis. During the same day, we might also consult a nonfiction, public-affairs title to help us analyze and argue some facet of current events: tariffs, government debt, AI, and so on.

We can use them for surprisingly different things and use them in widely different ways. Just think of the range of books you might have on your shelves right now: history, memoir, literary fiction, sci-fi and fantasy, economics, poetry, how-to, art, murder mystery, biography, cookbooks, travel writing, theology, self-help, true crime.

And we might use them all for different ends: research, relaxation, escapism, consolation, inspiration, instruction, provocation, companionship, transformation. We can use books to remind us, to inform us, to train us, to challenge us, convert us.

Beyond the uses to which we put our books there’s how we use them. We can read closely, listen intently, scan, riffle, dip in, linger long, skim backwards, jump ahead, return obsessively, hurl across the room, abandon halfway.

We can read while we sit, lounge, walk, bathe, and other things. We can read them at tables and desks, on park benches, or during commutes, under evening lamps. We might write and underline, fold and dogear. We might hold them gingerly or handle them roughly. One book may not get the same treatment as another. We might cram one in a backpack, while another we hope to keep in pristine shape.

There are roughly as many uses and ways of using as there are readers. That’s partly why I wrote The Idea Machine—to capture some of those uses on a historic scale to we can see how books have helped shape us.

So, I’m curious, reader (because of all things I know about you, that much seems certain): How do you use your books?

