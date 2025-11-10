MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Scott Gibb
2h

I use books as a shield against boredom, often carrying around an unwieldy stack, stuffing too many in my suitcase case, adjusting my driving habits so they don’t slide across my dashboard. Books give me something to look forward to. People in my books keep me company and inspire me. Through them I can relate, coming to understand two opposing perspectives on the same civil war. Books allow me to remotely access minds across time, place, and culture. Reading frees me from old roadblocks, like an icebreaker cracking through previously impenetrable barriers. Without books I would be much more alone. Books are a technology full of dynamism and liberty.

Jerry Foote
4m

I love reading your interviews where you end with the question of having lunch with three people of your choice. Time and language are not barriers.

Books are my lunch conversations with groups of people. Inside my head, they interact with each other, while I introduce them to each other.

