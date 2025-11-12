MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Jerry Foote's avatar
Jerry Foote
1h

My favorite writing era for decline stories is Edwardian England, where authors like Eliot, Chesterton amd Orwell long for the lost glories of Victorian society despite having read all of Dickens, Tolstoy, et al.

Andrew Wilson
27m

I appreciated having it pointed out that decline narratives have no origin point, in a way; they just stretch back into the past for as long as we've been telling stories. A lot of people on Substack are convinced life was better when everyone was reading by candle and memorizing Plutarch, but they'd come running back to the present if you actually put them in that era. It's important to remember that the ancients were very flawed bc it helps us to be "Okay" with the fact that we are, too, and get on with trying to make do/do our best.

