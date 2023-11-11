Many People at Once: The Role of Literary Translators
Translator Lisa C. Hayden Discusses the Challenges of Translation, the Role of Intuition, and Why She Never Recommends Specific Editions of Classic Works
One of my favorite living novelists is Eugene Vodolazkin. If he writes something, I’m reading it. But then again, I’ve never actually read Vodolazkin. Rather, I’ve read translations of Vodolazkin from Russian into English—mostly by award-winning literary translator Lisa C. Hayden. Thank God for Lisa!
She’s translated ten books from Russian to English, in…