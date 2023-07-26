One Tongue to Another: Found in Translation
Bookish Diversions: Orwell in Zimbabwe and Eastern Europe, AI Limitations, Translation Challenges, Rediscovering Seneca
¶ Orwell’s trip to Africa. A group of authors in Zimbabwe has teamed up to translate George Orwell’s Animal Farm in Shona, the African country’s dominate language. What motivated the effort, which culminated with a June publication after eight years of work?
“Animal Farm has long been one of my favorite novels,” said team lead Petina Gappah when first an…