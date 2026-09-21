MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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G. M. (Mark) Baker's avatar
G. M. (Mark) Baker
4h

I mostly agree. The medium is the message, and so you can't change the medium without changing the message.

But I must demur on one point. The first experience we have of anything is normative to a high degree. The first performance of a song we hear becomes the norm for that song, and any significantly different performance we hear afterward sounds wrong. (This is probably why most covers are so slavishly derivative of the original. That is what the audience wants.) The order of exposure matters.

For instance, many people now encounter Lord of the Rings through the movies, which some at least then prefer to the books. This can also determine whether they read the books at all. If you see a movie and hate it, why would you read the book? And if you see the movie and love it, the book is then likely to disappoint, as, for example, PL Travers Mary Poppins books disappointed so many who read them after seeing the film.

Worse, the films may eclipse the books altogether, as, for example, Disney's fairytales have eclipsed Hans Christian Andersen. Who today knows The Little Mermaid from Andersen rather than Disney? And who, having seen one first, will not be disappointed, or, at least, discombobulated by seeing the other?

Would the world be a better place and its children's lives richer if they read Andersen rather than watching Disney? Without a doubt. Is there any hope of that happening again? Alas, no. No adaptation of any classic is a neutral act.

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TimG's avatar
TimG
3h

I think anger has become a default response to so much in our society. The impact of cable news and other online media operating their model of “Outrage Porn” has created an extreme reaction habit that is almost Pavlovian in nature. Leaving aside the whole it’s not out yet issue (very well said Joel), to respond to the use of Streep as Aslan’s voice with “ Huh, I wouldn’t have made that choice” seems too tepid in today’s world. We are being trained to view everything as an 11 on a 1 to 10 scale. And to vehemently express that opinion. It’s exhausting. The best response to this? Get offline and go read a book!

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