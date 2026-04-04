MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Carol's avatar
Carol
5h

I put a hold on The Unmapping and am first on the list so I will let you know. Interesting concept. I also read Woman in White. I think I am not really into long books that just give too much information. It just went on too long and to be honest I was not enamored of any of the characters. Guess it just wasn’t my cup of tea. I am also reading your book currently as well. Will let you know.

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Bleh 👅's avatar
Bleh 👅
1d

such an insightful post!

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