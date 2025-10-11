MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mrs. Erika Reily's avatar
Mrs. Erika Reily
9h

This was wonderful; thank you!

I want to like Kafka so much. I like what I have read *about* him. I am a quarter Czech. I love that according to Kundera, Kafka means "jackdaw" as in the bird, and I have fairly close ancestors named Kafka although they were not Jewish. I listened years ago to a History of Literature podcast episode about the worst/best night of his life and the famous letter to his father and think about it regularly. One of our top twenty children's books is Kafka and the Doll and my daughter dressed up as him when she was six for literature day at school. I love the tone and attitude of the quotes and pieces of his work that regularly come across the transom of my bookish Substack experience. We have all the ingredients for being a Kafka household, people.

But what we don't have is an ability on my part to grapple successfully with his *books*. I've been grimly trying to get through The Castle for ages. The long sentences; the long paragraphs; the inscrutability of the characters and their actions and motivations; the hitting-walls-in-mazes feel every time a tiny bit of plot momentum gets going. I know that's all purposeful. But it's hard! It's interesting to know that part of the challenge is the translation issues which were apparently also purposeful. Our boy Franz deserves a noogie for making the puzzles so hard!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deidre Woollard's avatar
Deidre Woollard
9h

I love how translations are so different. I recently heard Daniel Mendelson talk about translating the Odyssey and how he handled the many epithets. Translation is a never a straight line and capturing the sense of the meaning is more of an art than most people realize.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture