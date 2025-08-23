MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Thaddeus Wert
14h

Well, I'm just glad Jesus spoke in King James English.

Tony Rabig
16h

Have tried a few of the Pevear-Volokhonsky translations (Dostoevsky & Tolstoy), and maybe they are more accurate, but I have to say I find Garnett and others more readable; Morson probably has a point. For me the same goes when putting Andrew Hurley's translations of Borges up against the earlier work of Norman Thomas di Giovanni.

If memory serves, one of Simenon's early translators (Saintsbury, I think) presumably played fast and loose not only with the translation from French to English, but with some of the stories themselves and Simenon broke with him when he found out about it.

There's an essay by Samuel Delany (think it's in his book The Jewel-Hinged Jaw) where he talks about assigning a book in one of his classes; the students tell him it's dull and unreadable. The book is The Romance of Leonardo Da Vinci by Dmitri Merezhkovsky, which Delany had read years ago and found wonderful; the translation available for purchase at the time he taught his class made all the difference -- when he compared copies of the two, he agreed with his students.

