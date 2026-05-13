MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Truman Angell's avatar
Truman Angell
15h

Super humans, all.

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
14h

"There’s a lot of material between “trash and Shakespeare,” as Sheed would say, and he seemed to have a good sense of how to navigate it all."

As you would expect from a man who was nominated for a Grammy in 1985 for contributing to the liner notes of the Bob Dylan retrospective "Biograph".

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