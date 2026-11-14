MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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John Wilson's avatar
John Wilson
19h

Well-said!

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
1d

"You down with OUP?" "Yeah, you know me!"

It's odd that they would do a writer wrong like that, when they usually get it right.

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