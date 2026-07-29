MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
10h

I've got a very good idea what made Tonks burn her books. The traditional Non-Conformist mentality is inherently suspicious of all human arts as worldly - John Bunyan even eschewed bell-ringing for that reason, and had to justify his allegory - and the concepts of spiritual warfare imbedded within the tradition's more charismatic offshoots often morphs 'worldly' into 'demonic'. I speak as one brought up among fundamentalist Baptists, who had social contact with those from more charismatic offshoots - even children's stories with anthropomorphic animals were suspect.

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Drake Greene's avatar
Drake Greene
11h

This is profound and insightful, and unlike anything else that I have read on the role of faith in the lives of artists. But the critical difference between Sparks and Tonks is an open question, grounds for critical and theological debate.

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