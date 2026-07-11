MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Jeff Goins's avatar
Jeff Goins
1d

This made me chuckle: "the book sports more levity and humor than Cosimo de Medici’s library sported prized manuscripts." Your own book, Joel, was a fun romp through history; I often tell people how easy it is to read, how funny it is, and how this not an easy thing to do for a history book. I've long been an ignorant admirer of the Renaissance. I'll have to pick up this book and educate myself.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
David Michael Swindle 🌀🟦's avatar
David Michael Swindle 🌀🟦
1d

Great review, Joel. Many thanks for your insights.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
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