MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Sh. Myrna Martin's avatar
Sh. Myrna Martin
2d

Thanks for this reading. I learned a lot.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
tomen y lean's avatar
tomen y lean
1d

Mr. Miller: One phrase specifically caught my attention in your wonderful interview. INTEGRATED CURRICULUM.

I’m new to your writing, maybe this is obvious to those who follow you. Do you know the IHP of Kansas? John Senior?

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
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