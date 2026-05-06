MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
12h

The point about Virgil's Georgics preserving the ways of farming reminded me of Cicero's essay 'On Old Age', which contends that one of the pleasures of old age is that of farming.

I had to laugh at the idea of poetry being 'feminine'. The male prophets of ancient Israel spoke in poetry, and in the traditional patriarchal cultures of the Middle East and Central Asia, to speak one's thoughts in poetic imagery was deeply respected. If one were to tally up a list of the most famous poets in Greek, Latin, and English, the majority would turn out to be male: Homer, Virgil, Shakespeare, Donne, Pope, Tennyson, Whitman, etc. - all too often women lacked education and the time from donestic duties to pursue literary excellence. Only in the industrialized modern world could poetry be mistaken as a primarily feminine pursuit.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
sw's avatar
sw
8h

This changed the way I see poetry forever. Ok I know that sounds dramatic, but something really clicked for me reading this interview.

The connection of poetry to memory, I think, is what flipped the light switch on. I’d only ever thought of that connection in a purely pragmatic “mnemonic device to help you pass a college exam” sort of way. I never thought of it as a time-tested defense in our dumpster fire attention economy/warzone. A way of replacing the deluge of manipulations with a beautiful and hard-won sanctuary of words.

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