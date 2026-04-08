MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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NanaW's avatar
NanaW
17hEdited

It may seem silly, but I love A.A. Milnes book of verse for children, Now We are Six. I’ve given a copy of this to all my kids upon the occasion of the birth of their first child. The poems are sweetly beautiful, and also full of a gentle sly humor. I still have a copy in my own library, too.

I had an Aunt who loved reading and she made sure her kids had many children’s books. When her own kids outgrew them, they were passed along to my sister and I. How I wish I still had them all! My mom was not sentimental, and upon my growing up got rid of many beloved tales and anthologies.

The memories of many of them live on.

Really enjoyed this whole stack today. It was soothing to the soul.

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
15h

I've always loved reading prose, but it took a very long time for me to warm up to poetry. My mother had dozens of old school-readers, which I read, but I always skipped the poetry section at the back.

But my mother and father, as early boomers who attended school in the '50s and early '60s, both quoted poetry to us as we grew up, some of it poems their parents had quoted. It was my mother quoting 'Silver' by Walter de la Mare, one moonlit evening, that persuaded me that poetry could express things in a way prose could not.

I started reading the poetry in the school readers, and memorizing my favorite ones. Several, like 'Silver' and Robert Frost's 'Stopping by a woods on a snowy evening' were ones my parents introduced me to. But I discovered the delights of nonsense poetry too: Edward Lear's 'The Owl and the Pussycat', Lewis Carroll's 'The Walrus and the Carpenter', Thomas Hood's 'Mixed Metaphors'.

These days, I've been reading the early and modern poets, and enjoying both. I love the devotion in John Donne's Holy Sonnets and 'Hymn to God the Father', while W. B. Yeats' 'Second Coming' might have been written for today.

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