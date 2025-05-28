Open Thread: Your Summer Reading?
What’s on Your List for the Sultry Months? Here’s a Look at Mine
The entire literary world was treated to an unexpected bit of schadenfreudean glee when not one, but two(!), U.S. newspapers published a summer reading list that contained imaginary books. As you no-doubt guessed, generative AI was used to generate the list and did what generative AI does: generated hallucinations. Don’t we know this?!
I’m pro-AI in all sorts of ways and for all sorts of uses—to the annoyance of some of you. But we all know the best reading lists are personal, not algorithmic. I want to know what actual books actual humans are actually reading. And with that in mind, here’s a look at what I’m planning to hoover up with my eyes this summer. I want to hear what’s on your list, too; tell me below.
Just the Facts, Ma’am
For me, let’s start with the nonfiction. I’m looking forward to several titles right now:
- ’s We Tell Ourselves Stories: Joan Didion and the American Dream Machine. It’s out right now, but I’ve been fighting through a thicket to get to it.
The Scaling Era: An Oral History of AI, 2019–2025 by. You can get the Kindle edition now, but wait; the print comes in July. I just started a PDF from the publisher, and the typeset pages are far superior to the Kindle; the print edition will be primo. I’ve read far enough to know that fake summer reading lists are rookie mistakes (“People who work with [generative AI] know to constantly doubt its output,” says Patel. Again: Don’t we know this?!)
- ’s Self-Censorship. Also out in July. C’mon, it’s Glenn.
The Kingdom of Cain: Finding God in the Literature of Darkness by crime novelist. Already out! Klavan looks at several murders and the literature they inspired—including a pair we’ve covered before.
Gen. Stanley McChrystal’s On Character: Choices that Define a Life (which my friendhelped midwife). Out now as well.
- ’s Peak Human: What We Can Learn from the Rise and Fall of Golden Ages. Also out. I’ve loved Norberg’s prior books, especially Progress and Open.
Also on my radar: Tim Minshall’s How Things Are Made: A Journey Through the Hidden World of Manufacturing; Ian Kumekawa’s Empty Vessel: The Story of the Global Economy in One Barge; Neil D. Lawrence’s The Atomic Human: What Makes Us Unique in the Age of AI; Emily Falk’s What We Value: The Neuroscience of Choice and Change; Nathan Mastnjak’s Before the Scrolls: A Material Approach to Israel’s Prophetic Library; Michael Edwards’s The Bible and Poetry; Sy Montgomery’s What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird; and’s The Tree Collectors: Tales of Arboreal Obsession (which seems utterly delightful at first glance).
Stranger than Fact?
But man cannot live on facts alone, at least not this one. I crave fiction, especially the classic stuff. Some of you will recall, but I determined several of these titles earlier as part of my classic novel goal for the year:
June
Henry James, The Ambassadors—thanks to a tip from
Edith Wharton, The Age of Innocence
July
Ernest J. Gaines, A Gathering of Old Men
Chester Himes, A Rage in Harlem
August
Honoré de Balzac, Eugénie Grandet (suggested by one of you, lovely readers, though I can’t recall who!)
Charles Dickens, Hard Times (thanks to the nudge from)
Along with these six classics, I’m also planning on at least two other novels: Joan Didion’s Run River and’s The Unmapping, which comes out this June (it looks fantastic). And I’m sure one or two others will swerve into view as the summer wears on.
Ah, But Here’s the Real Fun
Finally—and what I’m actually looking forward to most of all—is the summer TBR stack my six-year-old Naomi and I have been working on. Here’s what’s in store for the two of us, more or less:
A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh (thanks to the suggestion of)
Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie (we just finished Little House in the Big Woods a few weeks ago and loved it)
Grace Lin’s When the Sea Turned to Silver (we recently read Lin’s When the Mountain Meets the Moon; excellent)
Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows
To this list we’re adding what will undoubtedly be a Roald Dahl spree, a bender, a binge, a sprint, a romp, a tear, a whirl, a splurge, a shriek. We recently read George’s Marvelous Medicine and finished James and the Giant Peach last week. We started Charlie and the Chocolate Factory minutes later. In the near future I’m seeing at least that, plus Great Glass Elevator, BFG, Matilda, and Mr. Fox. Can you imagine the fun we’re going to have?
If, by the way, you’re looking for great kids’ lit recommendations, an Open Thread last year yielded a couple hundred winning suggestions.
What About the Math?
Are my eyes bigger than my schedule? Possibly. I always set out to read more than I actually can. Then again, I do read between seventy and eighty books a year, and the summer is as good a time as any to squeeze them in. And with my own book coming out this fall(!) I’ve got to make hay while the sun shines.
Just a reminder: If you’re concerned about the society-wide decline in reading, as I am, the best response is to read more and encourage the same in our kids. Is there a better time for that than summer?
Now’s the time to share your own summer reading plans. I want lists: real or speculative, earnest or fanciful. I’d prefer the real you, but if you can’t refrain from the impish thrill of tossing in a list from ChatGPT, just let us know.
What do you want to read this summer?
I try to keep a “for fun” book, a challenging book (usually a classic novel, but outside my preferred genre that I would t naturally gravitate towards), and a spiritual/theology book in the rotation!
For fun-my husband and I are currently reading “Words of Radiance”, the second in Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archives.
For my challenge, I’m reading “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” this summer! I was inspired to pick up months ago from a thread here on books we feel bad about liking.
I’m also reading “The Great Story of Israel” by Bishop Robert Barron, which synthesizes historical context of Old Testament and the spiritual and theological implications of the stories found in Scripture. Probably not one of those books that’s interesting to those outside the Christian tradition, but it’s on my summer list.
My summer used to be focused where I'd read Russian Classics -in English of course, or SciFi, or focus on Gone With the Wind and the books that surround it ( Rhett Butler's People, Scarlett and Ruth's Journey). One summer I read the entire 13 books of Jan Karin's Mitford Years, or the now 5 book Knightsbridge series, or Armstead Maupin's Tales of the City, Starhawk's work: both fiction and non, Mary Summer Rain's native stories .. you get my drift
This year I am tackling George Eliot's Middlemarch , a book I read probably 5 decades ago and remember very little of it. It's close to 900 pp and that's nothing to someone whose read almost 80 books so far this year. I'm reading it with a Substack group and we start this week. I haven't done this since Oprah did it with Anna Karinina and I am concerned about keeping at it at the pace listed in the thread.
Have a great summer