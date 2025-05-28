MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

I try to keep a “for fun” book, a challenging book (usually a classic novel, but outside my preferred genre that I would t naturally gravitate towards), and a spiritual/theology book in the rotation!

For fun-my husband and I are currently reading “Words of Radiance”, the second in Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archives.

For my challenge, I’m reading “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” this summer! I was inspired to pick up months ago from a thread here on books we feel bad about liking.

I’m also reading “The Great Story of Israel” by Bishop Robert Barron, which synthesizes historical context of Old Testament and the spiritual and theological implications of the stories found in Scripture. Probably not one of those books that’s interesting to those outside the Christian tradition, but it’s on my summer list.

My summer used to be focused where I'd read Russian Classics -in English of course, or SciFi, or focus on Gone With the Wind and the books that surround it ( Rhett Butler's People, Scarlett and Ruth's Journey). One summer I read the entire 13 books of Jan Karin's Mitford Years, or the now 5 book Knightsbridge series, or Armstead Maupin's Tales of the City, Starhawk's work: both fiction and non, Mary Summer Rain's native stories .. you get my drift

This year I am tackling George Eliot's Middlemarch , a book I read probably 5 decades ago and remember very little of it. It's close to 900 pp and that's nothing to someone whose read almost 80 books so far this year. I'm reading it with a Substack group and we start this week. I haven't done this since Oprah did it with Anna Karinina and I am concerned about keeping at it at the pace listed in the thread.

Have a great summer

