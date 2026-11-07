MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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K. W. Holland's avatar
K. W. Holland
2d

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Last_Policeman

"The Last Policeman is a 2012 American science fiction mystery novel by Ben H. Winters. It follows a police detective in New Hampshire as he investigates a suicide he believes was really a murder. His efforts are complicated by the social, political and economic effects of preparations for, and anticipation of, an asteroid impact six months in the future."

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4 replies by Joel J Miller and others
William Anderson's avatar
William Anderson
2d

I came here to talk about the Winters trilogy but that’s been covered. However, thinking of Winters reminded me of his wonderful, thought provoking alternate history “Underground Airlines “. Worth a read if you haven’t already covered it.

But this book under review sounds great and I’m going to read it. Thank you for bringing it to my attention.

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