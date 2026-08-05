MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter C. Meilaender's avatar
Peter C. Meilaender
2d

Thanks for the review, Joel. I read The Honjin Murders a few years back and enjoyed it, though I thought the resolution was a bit contrived and hard to follow. I also recommend Yukito Ayatsuji, who wrote classic "locked room" mysteries, also inspired by Western models. About three years ago I reviewed his The Mill House Murders positively for The Dispatch.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Joel J Miller and others
Christopher Manson's avatar
Christopher Manson
2d

Wow, thank you!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture