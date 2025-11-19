MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The One Percent Rule's avatar
The One Percent Rule
18h

I think this is a sophisticated take on why '1984' is not just a metaphor for surveillance. You have correctly identified language as the true 'technology of power' Orwell feared.

To sharpen this, the most immediate 'Orwellian' threat from Large Language Models (LLMs) is their capacity to mass-produce Newspeak and rewrite history in real-time. Where the Ministry of Truth needed thousands of clerks, an AI can execute the 'Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia' directive instantly and globally.

I agree an important aspect that you discuss is the elite's use of power, it’s worth recalling the proles in 1984. Their control wasn't through constant ideological struggle, but through indifference and mass-produced, simple entertainment (prolefeed). Today, AI-driven algorithms and content farms are perfectly suited to create this kind of distracting, overwhelming, and intellectually vapid 'filth', ensuring that the masses are too distracted and confused to even attempt Winston’s 'heroic act' of writing the truth.

The question becomes: Is AI-generated language a tool for the individual to counter propaganda, or is its inherent speed and scale an insurmountable force that dissolves the human capacity for independent thought and redemptive writing?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
18h

This was a very good and solid 'splainer. Thank you for covering GO's critical understanding of the impact of language ⏳✍🏼📚 and the manipulation 📰✂️🗑️ thereof on a society. Our public/ staterun education🙋🏻‍♂️🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏻 / school 'system' 👨🏼‍🏫 has managed to dumb down almost two full generations of students, completely kicking open the doors for NEWSPEAK, yah know, like uhm, it's so totally💅🏻 amazing.....!

Lord, have mercy.

Grace and peace to you, one day at a time....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture