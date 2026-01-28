MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Latayne Scott's avatar
Latayne Scott
1d

This sounds like the kind of book I'd love. SMBSLT. (So many books, so little time. . .) I liked the applications of the three mindsets to warfare, and that made sense. I try not to "spiritualize" things too much, but I was struck by "Stewardship as obligation. The maintenance mind owns long-term outcomes as a moral responsibility, whereas the neglect mind treats failure as aberration, defers consequences, and pushes responsibility onto others." What I've seen in the worst of Protestantism, the health-and-wealth sectors as well as those who define their Christianity as a vehicle to a comfortable lifestyle, is this. When severe trials do come, they see it as an aberration, even so much as an unfair imposition they didn't deserve. After all, they did "all the right things" and then their health craters or their families disintegrate. How dare God allow this, I've heard, when He could have prevented it at least. In this, they know where the buck stops and when He allows such things, He let them down. I hope I don't sound harsh, but I'm practically quoting from a ministry leader I know.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Joel J Miller and others
Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
1d

My father designed and built his own house. His maintenance style is "whatever comes, deal with it" and for decades, he maintained the house very cheaply by his own ingenuity - he singlehandedly replaced the aging shingle roof with metal - but as age catches up with him, it becomes harder and more expensive as he has to pay workers to do things he once did for himself. Entropy does not only act on things, it also acts in people.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture