MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Andrea Stoeckel (she/her/hers)'s avatar
Andrea Stoeckel (she/her/hers)
1d

I listen to people complaining about The Odyssey of Homer - my favorite book of all time. I tell them to track down the Penguin prose version to try to understand it. Don't use the movie as what actually happens.

I couldn't understand The Brothers Karamosov or Anna Karina until I was an adult.

We learn as we can

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Mithra Ballesteros's avatar
Mithra Ballesteros
1dEdited

Don’t mean to insert gender into a conversation about books but post menopause, it’s never been easier to quit a book. Why is that? A late-arriving confidence in my own taste, an also late-arriving impatience with canonized titles by white male writers, and the looming finality of my journey as a reader. I’ve quit Joyce’s Ulysses twice, Moby Dick twice, Underworld and Infinite Jest once. I quit Middlemarch when I was young but after slogging through the first 100 pages while muttering to myself that Dorothea was a fool, I finally completed it last year and will reread again! And I am now a quarter of the way through War and Peace and it’s so timeless and funny. I keep making connections between these bootless Russian soldiers and the sandal-clad Houthis in Saudi Arabia and the way that war is so silly and pointless and nothing ever changes! I’m still not sure why Hugo wrote this as one book but maybe that answer will be revealed six months from now!

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