MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shannon Hood's avatar
Shannon Hood
3h

"Do we ever finish a book?" What a great question!

Reply
Share
Holley Wright's avatar
Holley Wright
3h

I felt this way about The Master and The Margerita (spelling? See? I did not finish) just never warmed up to it :/

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture