Amanda Geidl
1dEdited

Matthew Cuthbert was a father who quickly saw and loved Anne, who had never known the love of a parent.

Paul Zummo
2d

In terms of bad fathers it's difficult to be much worse than Fyodor Karamazov. Neglectful, cruel, self- centered, and goads one son to almost kill him and his other - bastard - to actually do it.

On the good, I think Arthur Weasley is almost Fyodor's opposite: loving, gentle, courageous. One gets the sense everything he does is for his children.

