The world brims with all sorts of books—books you start, for instance, and never bother to finish, or books you read once and subsequently forget. Then there are books you read once but which grip your mind ever thereafter. And there are also those you come back to again and again and again and again.

Books can transform our thinking on one read alone. Many of the most profound books I’ve ever read gave me what I needed on a single trip through their pages. No need to return; I’m forever marked by the experience. I might pick up the book to brush up on a point or two but not always. I can remember the draught without a sip.

But with books I read again and again? It’s as if there was something missing in the first read, likely in myself, and I feel compelled to return to find it, to ferret it out. Sometimes, there’s simply more delight on offer. It’s as if I come to the end of the book without quite exhausting its stores; there’s more to uncover and encounter the next time I crack it open. Or another way of thinking: the book seems mysteriously to evolve between my readings; I probably have.

That’s what I’m interested in today: what are those books for you?

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Sometimes I return to a book, hoping to experience again what I experienced the first time through, only to face disappointment. I’ve opened Michel Faber’s The Book of Strange New Things at least twice since reading it the first time, expecting to re-conjure the feelings of isolation, even desolation, evoked by my maiden voyage. But within a few pages the whole story has unspooled in my mind, and I realize no mystery or catharsis await me this time. I drained it all on my first read.

It’s happened with many hopeful, attempted re-reads. So I drop the book and pick up another. But thankfully, some books invite and reward multiple readings.

I’ve spoken many times of my love for C.S. Lewis’s Till We Have Faces; I’ll never stop reading it. I’ve re-read Shusaku Endo’s The Samurai several times and will do so again. Same with Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, Flannery O’Connor’s short stories, and Charles Williams’s weird-ass thrillers. And I just finished my fifth (maybe sixth) trip through the Chronicles of Narnia, this time with my seven-year-old daughter; they somehow improve on every reading.

And it’s not just fiction, though for me it usually is. I’ve reread several of P.J. O’Rourke’s books to renewed delight, and I have a few religious titles like that for me as well: Robert Louis Wilken’s The Spirit of Early Christian Thought, for instance, Augustine’s Confessions, and James L. Kugel’s How to Read the Bible. How do books that say the same thing on every page somehow say more every time you come back to them?

I bet many—maybe most—of you have had similar experiences, and I’d love to hear what they are. What are the books you come back to again and again, and what do you find in them on subsequent re-readings? Tell me in the comments.

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