JJ-1923
Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry. Characters that stay with you in a landscape you can’t quite believe to be true. Morally complex, with interesting digressions, and a plot that makes you stay up late reading.

Ruth Gaskovski
Joel, you got me with this title! Feels strange diving back into Substack after such a long hiatus...

Books I have loved and get my vote: The Woman in White, Bleak House, David Copperfield (if you only read one Dickens, make it this one), Crime and Punishment, Count of Monte Cristo (the audiobook version of this is superb!), Les Miserables, East of Eden (a must!). Still finishing War and Peace, as it was way too fat to carry along on the Camino.

Would definitely join you on Daniel Deronda and Moby Dick.

Looking forward to your "Big-Ass Classic Novel" year:)

