MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Chad R Allen's avatar
Chad R Allen
2h

Thanks, Joel! I hadn’t heard of Duckworth’s new book, and I appreciate your interaction with it here.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
Kirsten Bell's avatar
Kirsten Bell
2h

Actually, inspired by Ulysses, in the fields of mental health and addiction there is growing interest in what are called 'Ulysses contracts'. Basically, these are contracts instructing others to force one to do or refrain from doing something regardless of one’s anticipated resistance. For instance, you might sign a contract agreeing to institutionalisation if you go off your meds, or you might sign a contract barring you from entry to a casino. They're a fascinating - if extremely legally fraught - area, primarily because they are very difficult to legally enforce.

The core problem is actually illustrated by Thomas De Quincey's *Confessions of An Opium Eater*, when he describes the efforts of his contemporary, Samuel Taylor Coleridge (De Quincey's core frenemy), to overcome his 'vassalage to opium' through precisely this type of self-binding. According to De Quincey:

"Coleridge hired porters for the express purpose of barring his entrance to any drug store

in order to procure opium, which would lead to the following rather extraordinary scenes:

‘Oh, sir,’ would plead the suppliant porter – suppliant, yet semi-imperative (for

equally if he did, and if he did not, show fight, the poor man’s daily 5s. seemed

endangered) – ‘really you must not; consider, sir, your wife, and—

Transcendental Philosopher: ‘Wife! what wife? I have no wife’.

Porter: ‘But, really now, you must not, sir. Didn’t you say no longer ago than

yesterday—’

Transcend. Philos.: ‘Pooh, pooh! Yesterday is a long time ago. Are you aware,

my man, that people are known to have dropped down dead from timely want of

opium?’

Porter: ‘Ay, but you tell’t me not to hearken—’

Transcend. Philos.: ‘Oh, nonsense. An emergency, a shocking emergency, has

arisen—quite unlooked for. No matter what I told you in times long past. That

which I now tell you, is—that, if you don’t remove that arm of yours from the

doorway of this most respectable druggist, I shall have a good ground of action

against you for assault and battery".

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