MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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John Page's avatar
John Page
2h

Great post - now I need to go read Middlemarch with my boys (15 and 20)!

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
19m

Fred and Mary is the most interesting relationship. Perhaps, not being 19th century girls, they will never quite understand Dorothea, but they may come to understand that the ambition to change the world for the better is not one limited to young men, young women possess it in equal measure - and both have to learn, as Dorothea did, that no one can change the world, but they can make life a little better for those around them, and enough people doing that will eventually change the world.

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