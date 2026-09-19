MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Karen Swallow Prior's avatar
Karen Swallow Prior
1d

Here is a video tour: https://substack.com/@karenswallowprior/note/c-340774325?r=90e4e&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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Elsa's avatar
Elsa
1dEdited

I love this. Your story of your loving owning books, and finding/creating space for them - all the way back to loving getting Scholastic books in school. I also remember ordering those, and loving reading and owning them. I still own almost all those books. I used to have 5 bookcases of books - but ever so many fewer than you. In my case, I have given away about half - those that had no emotional resonance for me. You are even more of a book-lover than me - and have a loving husband who has helped the book keeping side of you. Wonderful to read your story.

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