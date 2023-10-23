Open Thread: Most Disturbing Book Ever?
Whether You Like or Despise the Spooky, Macabre, and Grotesque, What Are the Most Unsettling Books You’ve Read?
I’ve never been a fan of horror as a genre, but people love it. Same with thrillers, suspense, true crime, and other stories that can raise your pulse along with the hair on the back of your neck. I’m curious about the most disturbing story (or stories) you’ve ever read. Share in the comments.
For me? Without a doubt, it’s Cormac McCarthy’s Child of God.