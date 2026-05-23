MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Joy Shepard's avatar
Joy Shepard
20hEdited

Thank you Mr. Miller and Mr. Ryan for the inspiration!

I’m a homeschool mom of three boys (ages 15, 13 and 10). It is fascinating to me that they have been totally immersed in books their entire lives. I read to them for hours each day even before they were born. They see my husband and I read and discuss books and enjoy book clubs. We visit libraries and book stores at least once a month, if not weekly. We still do a daily read aloud with them, sometimes met with much eye-rolling. We have an extensive home library with books in every room.

The fascinating aspect of my boys growth is that I have seen their time spent reading by choice ebb and flow over the years and through the seasons.

“Forced” reading has paid off in these early teen years when they would rather be doing almost anything else.

It at least keeps them between the pages a little! I require 30-minutes a day minimum.

I am noticing that even for my very well-read young men, who do know the love and joy of a great book, the pull of social experiences and physical exertion through sports and adventure often trump curling up with a good book in their choice time.

Observing myself and my boys, I realize that, like water and electricity, humans tend to take the path of least resistance. The choice/opportunity is ours’ as educators to provide much needed resistance training for the brain!

I will continue to require daily reading and discussion even if it is not what they would choose. I do so in hopes that they will continue to grow into capable and competent communicators and thinkers!

#CanonChat is beautiful resistance training. Learning about that makes me sad that I am not on Twitter. Maybe someday on Substack?? LOL! Thank you for what you do!! I am glad there are still teachers fighting for quality reading opportunities! With you in the fight!!

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Mary Kistel's avatar
Mary Kistel
20hEdited

“Reading maketh a full man, conference a ready man, and writing an exact man.”~Sir Francis Bacon There is beauty in this 3 step plan when followed in the classroom but oh so very difficult to do.

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