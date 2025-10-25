This last week a lot of balls began rolling with launch of The Idea Machine, which officially releases November 18. To start with I began recording the audiobook. I finished the first third and have two days set aside with my producer to tackle the rest next week.

A couple of my previous books have had audio editions, but professional narrators handled all the talking. Myself, I’ve never recorded an audiobook and had no idea what to expect—except listening to my own voice for hours and hours.

But that’s not exactly true, is it?

Reading Chapter 3 of The Idea Machine , the names in which nearly killed me.

I expected one other thing. Better to say I dreaded it: Names. So many names. And not Jones, Smith, and Robertson.

The Idea Machine is a history of the book as an information technology—a history that stretches far, far back and features people whose names have proved beyond perilous for your humble author-cum-narrator to pronounce. As I was writing, I knew this might boomerang and hit me in the mouth: And sure enough, all those foreign monikers that torque and pretzel the tongue came back to tease and torment me. It’s easy to type Ankhesenamun or Suppiluliuma—but to say them like you know what you’re doing? Oy.

The Greek and Latin names weren’t terrible, mostly. Euthydemus? Piece of cake. But Hermogenianus? The syllables squirmed in my mouth like snakes. Even when I knew how to pronounce one or another theoretically, I had to somehow get it to come out naturally, as if I casually toss off such names on the reg. I don’t, and my producer has the audio files to prove it. Take after blessed take: I felt like Porky Pig.

Still, I had loads of fun doing it. And it made me even more excited about sharing this book with you all. Same with all the podcast interviews, events, and reviews in the works. Check out what’s in store.

Podcasts!

I’ve got several podcast interviews lined up and have recorded a few already. A little while back I was privileged and delighted to record an episode of Cultural Debris with

, international man of mystery and ambassador of elevated tastes.

Then, last week I recorded an episode with

for her podcast A Drink with a Friend; we not only talked about my book, but also David Morrell’s

and Eugene Vodolazkin’s

. It was a blast.

First BloodThe Aviator

I also got to talk with my friend

for his podcast Typology; we covered all sorts of aspects of the bookish life and how quirks of personality play into it. Then, right after that, I recorded an episode with

(my lovely wife!) and

for the Double Win Show talking about the role of books in personal growth.

My friend Ian Cron interviewing me for the Typology podcast.

That’s just the start because I’m also set to record with

for his wonderful unSILOed podcast,

for his Live the Bible podcast (Wayne does tours of the Holy Land and my book makes a few historical pitstops there as well), and

’s The Art of Manliness podcast—all of which are sure to hit

from interesting angles.

The Idea Machine

And all of these will soon hit your feed so make sure you subscribe to each. I’ve got leads on several others that I hope to announce in the near future. If you’re a podcaster and want to talk about the history of the book, literature, and how all that intersects with culture and technology (including AI), hit me up. I’d love to chat!

Events!

I’ve also got a few events lined up if you’re interested in both learning more about the history of the book and interacting in the flesh. If you’re in the Nashville area, you’re in luck because we’ve got two events planned. The first happens the evening of November 13 at the Rabbit Room, where my friend

will mercilessly grill me about how writing and reading rewire the mind and renew our imagination.

.

Next, courtesy of the most enterprising bookman in Middle Tennessee,

, I’ll be at Landmark Booksellers on launch day, November 18. Friend and author

and I will have a conversation about the book and adjacent social and cultural questions. Jeff was instrumental in helping me get the book published so his involvement runs deep. This should be great event.

.

Then, to close out pub week on November 22, I’ll be in New York for a Interintellect SuperSalon with

. Anna brings together all sorts of fascinating people to talk about fascinating subjects, and I’m honored my book might actually qualify. In truth, I’m as biased as they come and feel certain it’s wildly fascinating—but you’ll have to judge for yourself.

.

Based on some early ripples in the review world, there are signs that readers find it as fascinating as I’d hoped they would.

Reviews!

At the start of the week I got a wonderful email from the team at my publisher, Prometheus Books: Booklist will be reviewing the book! The review will publish November 5, but they shared a snippet:

Miller excels at synthesis, drawing a through line between medieval scriptoria, early printing, and modern publishing to show how ideas are shared and imaginations flourish. Readers of intellectual history will thoroughly enjoy.

Nice! Excited to see the rest.

Gaskovski

, interacting with its various arguments, and had very encouraging things to say, including this:

The Idea Machine is not just an absorbing account of how books shaped the world, but will spark your own ideas, and make you want to join the great conversation on which our civilization was built.

Beyond that, I know of a couple other reviews in the offing.

will be reviewing it for

, both their January print edition and their online edition. And

is reviewing it for

. Sweet!

Mere OrthodoxyFront Porch Republic

Another exciting piece of news: Reason magazine will be running a lengthy excerpt in their January print edition. The same excerpt will appear on their website on pub day, November 18. I’ve written for Reason before, but it’s been many years.

kindly renewed introductions—for which I’m deeply grateful.

If you’re interested in reviewing the book, let me know.

Blurbs!

Gathering prepublication praise is a slightly nerve wracking process. Thankfully, several stellar and generous endorsements came my way. See if these whet your appetite.

“As an avid book lover, I feel like this is the book about books I’ve been waiting for my whole life—and didn’t even know it. The Idea Machine is history, literary criticism, philosophy, and bibliophilia all in one—one fascinating, illuminating, and delightful read.”

— Karen Swallow Prior , author of On Reading Well: Finding the Good Life in Great Books

“A love letter and a revelation about the power of books. Compelling and fascinating history written as an adventure story with the book as hero!”

—Gregg Hecimovich, prize-winning historian, author of The Life and Times of Hannah Crafts

“A captivating journey through the history of books, libraries, and the written word, and a tribute to the book as one of humanity’s most enduring inventions. This is a celebration of how long-form writing and reading has shaped us—and a warning against leaving it behind.”

—Martin Puchner, professor of English and Comparative Literature, Harvard University

“Joel J. Miller shows that books are more than containers of ideas and vessels for words—they are engines of civilization and moral formation. The Idea Machine blazes an adventurous path from ancient scrolls and clay tablets to the present day that will leave you marveling at the lasting impact of the humble book.”

—William J. Bennett, New York Times bestselling author, former U.S. Secretary of Education

“From the invention of books to the beginnings of AI, Joel Miller has turned the story of books into a truly informative and fun read.”

— Armand D'Angour , professor of Classics, Oxford University

“A compelling and meticulously researched exploration. Miller argues that books are dynamic ‘idea machines’ that have upgraded our cognitive abilities, shaped societal structures, and powered cultural evolution. In the AI era, understanding this history is necessary and urgent.”

— Hollis Robbins (@Anecdotal) , professor of English, University of Utah

“With a scope that extends from ancient times to the present, The Idea Machine is a rich, compelling and important investigation of the book as a technology and an instrument of humanism. Miller’s conclusions, including on the importance of books and the futility of banning them, are acutely relevant to today.”

—Stuart Kells, prize-winning historian, author of The Library: A Catalogue of Wonders and Shakespeare’s Library

I couldn’t be more excited about how things are shaping up for the launch, which is a lie. Of course I could. The reality is that a book launch generates more high-octane anxiety than a first date, juggling hand grenades, and pronouncing Suppiluliuma before a live audience—all rolled into one. And this thing is just getting started.

If you want to get in on the fun, I invite you along.

Preorders!

If the concept of The Idea Machine resonates with you, if you love books about books, if you love history, if you love the story of ideas, the story of tech, the story of cultural change and cultural heroes, consider preordering a copy today. It’s got all that and more—including some names that turn to sand on the tongue. Ukawsaw Gronniosaw? Good luck, my friends.

Bookstores base their interest on prepublication demand, so preorders help a book like mine succeed; without sufficient early demand, bookstores invest their resources on other titles. So, if you’re able to preorder The Idea Machine, please do! I’ve got a few treats for anyone who does:

First, if you preorder from Landmark (link below), you’ll get a copy signed by yours truly. I’ve got it worked out so every book purchased from Landmark during the preorder window passes under my pen before shipping to you.

Next, I’ll be hosting two live sixty-minute Zoom sessions before The Idea Machine comes out. You can watch live or later on-demand. Inside The Idea Machine : A Chapter-by-Chapter Reveal (November 10, 7 p.m. CT) 10 Books That Shaped My World (November 12, 7 p.m. CT)

I’ll also send you a list of my favorite books about books (a bibliobibliography, as it were).

Finally, I’ll send you two chapters from The Idea Machine so you can get a better sense of what’s inside and get started reading right away.

Preorder from Landmark Books

Preorder from Bookshop.org

Preorder from Amazon

Preorder from B&N

All you have to do to qualify for the bonuses? Email me a copy of your receipt at jjeremiahmiller@gmail.com, dated before November 7, 2025.

Email Me to Claim Your Preorder Bonuses

Thanks for reading and shaping the community here at Miller’s Book Review 📚. If you enjoyed this post, please hit the ❤️ icon and share it with a friend and 💬 discuss it in the comments below.

Share

More remarkable reading is on its way. Don’t miss out. Subscribe for free below.