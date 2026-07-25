MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol's avatar
Carol
10h

Borrowed it. Looks interesting

Reply
Share
4 replies by Joel J Miller and others
Brian Dewey's avatar
Brian Dewey
9h

I also read the book and loved it! In addition to the fun satire, I grew up in Northern Virginia and reading this really evoked “home.” While the book is inspired by mythology and describes an improbable event, the author also nails the feel of life in and around the Beltway.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture