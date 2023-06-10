What the Humanities Can Offer Us (and AI, Too)
Hollis Robbins talks ChatGPT, African American Lit, Low-Ego Collaboration, and Her Best Productivity Hack
Award-winning educator Hollis Robbins is Dean of Humanities at the University of Utah. A scholar with deep expertise in nineteenth-century African American history and literature, she’s the co-editor of several important volumes, including Penguin’s Portable Nineteenth-Century African American Women Writers and Norton’s Annotated Uncle Tom’s Cabin. She’…