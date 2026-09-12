MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
1d

When any fictional characters in any media set off to do good and write wrongs and end up mostly not doing either, they are clearly walking in the footsteps of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza. I'm convinced you can find their comic DNA in a wide variety of different fictional comic duos, from Laurel and Hardy to Rocky and Bullwinkle...

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
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Kristen
1d

As far as I can tell, we are all conspiracists- divided and certain the “ other side” is all bad intention and terrible action. Maybe considering ourselves as Quixotes might grant us some humility.

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