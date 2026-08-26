MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Hans Sandberg's avatar
Hans Sandberg
1d

I very much enjoyed this thoughtful conversation/interview. Takes things we take for granted, zooms out and provides context.

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Saz Keukan's avatar
Saz Keukan
1d

Great read.

Institutional restraint / formation is an interesting area. Your question seems to frame it as the institution restraining individuals.

Makes sense, especially intra-organizationally…a “reason for being” bigger than individuals has a way of checking self-interested gain, or at least, making competing self-interests contingent on organizational success.

But of course it is extremely hard to fully disentangle the theoretical platonic ideal of what an organization is supposed to work towards and the messy tangle of contributors actively shaping that ideal.

Moving people in concert is quite the challenge! And that goes double in large organizations with multiple layers. Doing so well requires politics, of course. It also requires narratives.

Some narratives describe the past and others shape the future. Truth or lack thereof is easier to spot in descriptive narratives, but what about prescriptive ones? For example, can a forward-looking narrative be truthful? Maybe not, but it should at least be grounded in truth and sincerity.

Paradoxically, sincerity is easier to observe through its absence. Anyone who’s been a part of a workplace where narrative formation serves more as cynical political cudgels of self-interested gain can probably attest.

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