MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Richard Myerscough's avatar
Richard Myerscough
Aug 16, 2023

Absolutely love this piece. Sat on a beach in North Wales, it makes for perfect afternoon reading. The sheer joy of books and magazines. Thanks Joel!

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Kyle Smith's avatar
Kyle Smith
Aug 18, 2023

Thanks for the shout-out, Joel! I have yet to see anyone reading "Cult of the Dead" in the wild. When and if I do, I'll be sure to ask them if they knit.

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