The Bookcase as World’s Most Underrated UI
Why Do Print Books Dominate Publishing, while Ebooks Continue to Slide? It’s Less about Books and More about Their Amazing User Interface
“You’ll find it on in the corner, top shelf, right side. It’s green.” My eldest son needed a copy of Aesop for a school project. Out of the two thousand or so volumes in the study, I knew pretty much where it was. Based on those few identifiers he found it in seconds and got to work. Isn’t that remarkable?
We’re so enam…