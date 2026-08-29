MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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A House Grows in Brooklyn's avatar
A House Grows in Brooklyn
3m

I think of serious literary fiction as tightrope-walking without a net (of any genre's conventions, that is). Here, let me try again: serious literary fiction is a card game the rules of which only the dealer knows in advance; for everyone else around the table, only by playing the game can they haltingly and with difficulty discover the objective of the game. (Wouldn't it be easier for everyone if they just played a few hands of canasta or bridge?) All of that to say, I don't have the same standard for everything I read. I just finished Jean-Patrick Manchette's *Skeletons in the Closet* (1976): first-rate noir fiction. Now I'm about 40 pages into Jean Giono's *Fragments of a Paradise* (1944, translation 2023), and I can't yet tell you what the heck I have in my hands. All I know is that I'm intrigued.

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DogMom's avatar
DogMom
15m

This may make me sound like a simpleton…but what’s wrong with just enjoying reading, and other activities, for the sake of reading?? Why must everything, not just reading, be parsed and prodded and analyzed?? I could go on and on but I won’t lol. Just BE.

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