User's avatar
The Rational Walk's avatar
The Rational Walk
2dEdited

I miss the old pocket paperbacks and often look for them at used bookstores. These were typically 25-50 cents many decades ago and available at newsstands. Granted, many of these “pulp” paperbacks are not elevated reading, but they are often fun mysteries to read over a few hour train or plane ride, and they weigh next to nothing. I have tried but never got used to reading on kindle or phones. I love hardcover books but paperbacks have their place so it’s sad to see them dwindling away.

Thaddeus Wert's avatar
Thaddeus Wert
2d

If I see a book I really like and will to refer to in the future, I want a hardcover copy. If it's a title I'll probably read once, I get the ebook. The speed and convenience is hard to beat. I do get annoyed at the price of new ebooks. Other than paying the author what he or she deserves, promotion, and editing, there isn't any production cost for paper, shipping, etc. Am I wrong about that?

